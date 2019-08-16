Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Wakefield Trinity

From the section

Craig Hall missed the Wigan game but returns for the visit of his former club Wakefield

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Sunday, 18 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Leeds plus live scores on BBC Sport website

Winger Craig Hall, prop Mitch Garbutt and back-rower Kane Linnett return to the Hull KR squad for a 'four-pointer' against relegation rivals Wakefield.

Veteran playmaker Danny McGuire is expected to be back after missing the Wigan loss but Will Dagger, George Lawler and Mikey Lewis all drop out.

Wakefield's bid to arrest their slump of 10 defeats in the past 11 games sees Chris Green handed a debut.

The loanee faces his parent club Hull's rivals, with David Fifita out.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Atkin, Addy, Linnett, Drinkwater, Murray, Hadley, Litten, Trout.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arundel, Batchelor, Brough, Crowther, England, Escare, Green, Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tangata, Tanginoa, Tupou, Wood