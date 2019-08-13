Kevin Brown: Warrington Wolves loan half-back to Leigh Centurions

Kevin Brown played in the Challenge Cup final and Super League Grand Final last season

Warrington have loaned England half-back Kevin Brown to Championship side Leigh for the remainder of the season.

The 34-year-old, who has been out for the entirety of the season so far recovering from a pre-season Achilles injury, is out of contract this winter.

Brown, who played for England in the 2017 World Cup final, played 55 games for the Wire but was set to depart with the impending arrival of Gareth Widdop.

"I've worked very hard to get back to playing after my injury," Brown said.

"I've felt great for the past three or four weeks now."

Third-placed Leigh are in the hunt for promotion to the Super League after two seasons away.

The club have made several high-profile signings such as Wakefield half Ben Reynolds and Salford centre Junior Sa'u before the deadline, registering Brown before last Friday's cut-off.

"We would like to thank Kev for his services," Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said.

"Both on and off the field during his time with us, and for his recent professionalism while out through long-term injury."