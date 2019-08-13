George Flanagan: Bradford Bulls hooker gets eight-game ban for testicle 'attack'

George Flanagan has been banned for eight games and fined £250

Bradford hooker George Flanagan has been banned for eight games for a Grade F "attack to the testicles" in his side's Championship loss to Toronto on 4 August.

At the independent tribunal hearing, the 32-year-old was deemed to have made contact with Toronto full-back Hakim Miloudi while making a tackle.

Flanagan has also been fined £250 and will miss the rest of the season.

In addition, the ex-Hunslet player will miss the opening five games next term.

Grade F charges carry a suspension tariff of eight games or more, so his ban is the shortest possible punishment for the offence.

There have been similar incidents in Super League, with current Halifax back-rower Kevin Larroyer banned for two games in 2017 for an incident involving Catalans centre Vincent Duport while at Castleford.

England's South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Sam Burgess was banned for two games in the National Rugby League in Australia for a 'squirrel grip' on Melbourne centre Will Chambers in 2013.