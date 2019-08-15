Sitaleki Akauola: Warrington Wolves prop signs two-year contract extension

Sitaleki Akauola joined Warrington from Penrith for the 2018 season

Tonga international prop Sitaleki Akauola has signed a two-year contract extension at Warrington Wolves which will expire in November 2021.

Akauola, 27, has now played 38 games for the Super League club and has been part of the side which reached the Challenge Cup final the past two years.

He joined the Wolves from Penrith in the Australian National Rugby League, where he also played for Wests.

"It's a pleasure to work with everyone here," Akauola said.

"I know with the group of boys we have here, we can make and earn something special, not only for us but for our families and friends, past and present, and for everyone who has put blood, sweat and tears into the primrose and blue jersey."

Head coach Steve Price added: "It's pleasing to get Sita re-signed. He's settled into Warrington really well.

"He's very happy at the club and is an integral part of our squad."