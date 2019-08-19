Dan Sarginson: Salford Red Devils sign Wigan Warriors centre

Dan Sarginson has made 104 Super League appearances for Wigan Warriors

Salford Red Devils have signed England centre Dan Sarginson from Wigan Warriors for the 2020 season.

The two-time Super League winner has 148 appearances in the competition, scoring 43 tries.

Sarginson, 26, can also play as a full-back or winger and was described by Salford head coach Ian Watson as a "tough, uncompromising" international.

He told the club website: "Bringing in a player like Dan Sarginson can take us to another level of performances."

Born in Australia, the former London Broncos player has been capped by England three times and was part of the Four Nations squad in 2014 and 2016.