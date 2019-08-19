Women's Super League: Castleford Tigers avenge Leeds Rhinos Challenge Cup loss

Castleford Tigers Women avenged their Challenge Cup defeat by Leeds with a second league win over the Rhinos

Castleford Tigers avenged their Challenge Cup final defeat by Leeds Rhinos with a 36-26 Women's Super League victory on Sunday.

The Tigers have won every game in all competitions barring that final defeat, and Maisie Lumb scored twice to help preserve their perfect league record.

St Helens in second kept up their pursuit with a 50-7 win at Featherstone despite trailing 7-6 at half-time.

Wigan thrashed York 42-0 while Bradford hammered Wakefield Trinity 48-4.