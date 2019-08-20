Krisnan Inu: Salford Red Devils centre extends contract until 2020

Krisnan Inu (right) was previously at Widnes and Catalans

Former New Zealand and Samoa centre Krisnan Inu has signed a contract extension with Salford Red Devils until the end of the 2020 season.

The 32-year-old joined the Red Devils on a short-term basis after Widnes' administration led to his contract being cancelled.

He has since scored nine tries and kicked 77 goals in 20 Super League and Challenge Cup games for Salford.

Inu moved to Super League with Catalans from union side Stade Francais in 2015.