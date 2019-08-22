Alrix Da Costa: Catalans Dragons hooker signs new two-year contract

Alrix Da Costa
Da Costa joined the club's academy in 2015 and made his Super League debut a year later

Catalans Dragons hooker Alrix Da Costa has signed a two-year contract with the Super League club.

The 21-year-old French international joined the Perpignan-based team's academy in 2015 and has scored two tries in 56 league appearances.

"The club is moving forward every year and I want to help the Dragons win their first Super League trophy," Da Costa said.

Catalans are seventh in the Super League after 13 wins from 26 games.

Find out more

Top Stories