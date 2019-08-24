Sheffield Eagles beat Widnes Vikings 36-18 to win inaugural 1895 Cup

Sheffield Eagles have triumphed on both their trips to Wembley, having upset Wigan to claim the Challenge Cup trophy in 1998

AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Widnes Vikings (18) 18 Tries: Hansen, Dean, Gilmore Goals: Owens 3 Sheffield Eagles (12) 36 Tries: Brown 3, Thackeray, Farrell, Makelim Goals: Walker 6

Sheffield Eagles twice came from behind to beat Widnes Vikings at Wembley and win the inaugural 1895 Cup.

Seven-time Challenge Cup victors Widnes led 18-12 at half-time after letting an early 12-0 lead slip.

But Sheffield, shock Challenge Cup winners here against Wigan in 1998, this time followed the form book, beating a Vikings side six places below them in the Championship table.

Aaron Brown scored two second-half tries to complete his decisive treble.

While it was a fine display from Brown, Anthony Thackeray collected the Ray French Award - the Man of the Match trophy named after the former BBC commentator, Great Britain, Widnes and St Helens great.

Two converted tries in three minutes from Wigan old boy Harrison Hansen and Chris Dean were converted by Jack Owens.

But Eagles were back level within 10 minutes with tries from forward Brown and ex-Widnes man Thackeray, each improved by Pat Walker.

Thomas Gilmore crossed after 35 minutes to put Widnes back in front, Owens again converting.

But, within two minutes of the restart, Joel Farrell had reduced the arrears to 18-16. Although Walker failed to convert, Sheffield went in front for the first time after 49 minutes when Brown crashed over for his second try, Walker converting for 22-18.

Corey Makelim's try - again converted by Walker - took the Eagles out to 28-18 before Brown's hat-trick try completed a fine display with three minutes left.

Widnes Vikings: Owens; Ah Van, Brand, Gelling, Hatton; Craven, Gilmore; T Chapelhow, Johnstone, Cahill, Hansen, Dean, Walker.

Interchange: J Chapelhow, Leuluai, Norman, Wilde.

Sheffield Eagles: Guzdek; Millar, Hellewell, Brown, Blackmore; Walker, Thackeray; Pick, G Burns, Knowles, Davies, Farrell, Makelim.

Interchange: Davey, Broadbent, P Burns, Mason.