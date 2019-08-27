Super League: Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves

Daryl Clark is named in the Warrington squad just five days after helping them win the Challenge Cup

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Thursday, 29 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Ireland international back-rower Tyrone McCarthy is the only Salford change, replacing hooker Josh Wood in the 19.

The Red Devils have won their past five games, moving into the Super League top five in the process.

Challenge Cup winners Warrington must back up just five days after their Wembley triumph against St Helens.

Mike Cooper, Chris Hill, Toby King and Declan Patton are replaced by Luther Burrell, Matty Smith, Lama Tasi and Danny Walker.

While Salford are among the form teams in the competition, Warrington's Super League form has seen them caught by Wigan and Hull in the table.

Five straight league defeats have been punctuated by Challenge Cup victories over Hull and St Helens.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Sio, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings, J Johnson.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Burrell, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hughes, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Philbin, Ratchford, Smith, Tasi, Walker, Westwood