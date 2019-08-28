Super League: Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield head into the trip to Humberside level on points with bottom club London Broncos

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 30 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Winger Rau Naulago misses out with a knock as Hull FC coach Lee Radford makes two changes to the squad beaten by Salford last time out.

Jack Logan replaces the Fijian, while Kieran Buchanan comes in for fellow teenager Jack Brown.

Centre Chester Butler is named in a Huddersfield squad for the first time since joining the Giants on loan.

Prop Paul Clough could return to action after a broken hand, while Jon Luke Kirby was a late addition to the 19.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Westerman, Connor, Matongo, Fash, Manu, Lane, Paea, Logan, Ellis, Buchanan, Satae.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Gaskell, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Ta'ai, Wardle, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, Senior, Kirby, Wilson, Butler.