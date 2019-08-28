Super League: St Helens v Castleford Tigers

St Helens and England winger Tommy Makinson has scored 19 tries in Super League

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 30 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote will miss the visit of Castleford as he goes through concussion protocols after a head injury in the Challenge Cup final.

Jack Welsby replaces Coote in the squad, while Matty Costello comes back in as Dom Peyroux misses out because of minor niggle.

Tigers head Coach Daryl Powell makes two changes, with Cory Aston and Tuoyo Egodo dropping out of the 19-man squad.

Liam Watts, who has missed the past two games, and Calum Turner come in.

Coote was injured as Saints were beaten by Warrington at Wembley last Saturday.

They remain 16 points clear at the top of Super League, having won 23 of their 26 games so far, while Tigers, who are sixth, are only two points behind Warrington in second.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Ashworth, Bentley, Costello, Welsby.

Castleford (from): Blair, Clare, Ellis, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, O'Neill, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman, Turner, Watts.