Super League: Catalans Dragons v Hull Kingston Rovers

Michael McIlorum was suspended for two games for a reckless tackle in Catalans' win over Warrington on 3 August

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 31 August Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Michael McIlorum has completed a two-match ban and is back in the Catalans Dragons' squad to play Hull KR.

Full-back Sam Tomkins is still suspended, meaning he will not face his brother, Hull KR forward Joel.

Craig Hall and Mitch Garbutt have not been included in Hull KR's squad because of injuries.

Relegation-threatened Rovers are one of three clubs on 18 points with three games of the Super League season left to play.

Catalans still have hopes of a top-five finish, but it is likely that they will have to win all three of their remaining fixtures if they are to have a realistic chance of featuring in the play-offs.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, McIlorum, Edwards, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Goudemand, Belmas, Albert, Maria, Baitieri, Romano, Kasiano.

Hull KR (from): Addy, Atkin, Crooks, Dagger, Drinkwater, Hadley, Harrison, Hauraki, Keinhorst, Lewis, Linnett, Litten, McGuire, Masoe, Mulhern, Murray, Shaw, Tomkins, Trout.