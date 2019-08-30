Super League: London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos

Mikolaj Oledzki has not featured for Leeds since June

Betfred Super League Venue: Trailfinders Sports Ground Date: Sunday, 1 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Broncos have made just one change, with Rob Butler coming into the 19-man squad and Daniel Hindmarsh dropping out.

Head coach Danny Ward made 135 appearances for Leeds, while skipper Jay Pitts is a former Rhinos player.

Leeds Rhinos are bolstered by the return of forwards Mikolaj Oledzki and Jamie Jones-Buchanan from injury, while Brad Singleton is back after a ban.

Just two points separate the sides in the Super League table.

The Broncos prop up the rest of the table courtesy of their inferior points difference, despite being level on points with Huddersfield and Hull KR above them.

Leeds, who have won one and lost the other of their meetings with London this season, have the best points difference of all the bottom five clubs, and a win would give them a valuable four point buffer, effectively five given their advantage.

London (from): Abdull, Armitage, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fozard, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Krasniqi, Lamb, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pitts, Walker, Williams, Yates

Leeds (from): Walker, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Briscoe, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin