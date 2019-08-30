Josh Johnson: Salford Red Devils prop signs new deal

Josh Johnson started his professional development as a scholar with Salford and has also played for Hull KR and Huddersfield

Salford Red Devils forward Josh Johnson has signed a new contract keeping him at the Super League club until the end of the 2020 season.

The 25-year-old joined from Championship side Barrow Raiders in July this year and has helped them close in on a top-five finish.

Johnson told the club website he was "buzzing" to sign a new deal.

"Watto's given me belief I can do it at the top level. I want to keep training hard and playing well for him."