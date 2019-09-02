Danny Ward: London Broncos head coach wants extended stay despite potential relegation

Danny Ward was named assistant to Great Britain coach Wayne Bennett in 2019

Head coach Danny Ward wants to remain at London Broncos, regardless which division the club are playing in next season, and remains in talks.

Ward, 39, led the Broncos into Super League with a shock promotion final victory over Toronto Wolfpack.

The Broncos could yet be relegated after one season, two points adrift at the bottom, with two games to play.

"I'm speaking to London now, I'm very happy here and I want to extend," Ward told BBC Radio London.

He joked: "I'm that slack, I sort the lads out first before I get round to myself.

"I've not signed my contract from last year yet, or the year before, so that's the way I've always operated."

Ward's stock has risen during his time at the Broncos, having gone from age groups coaching to the main job, and was also appointed part of Wayne Bennett's coaching set-up for Great Britain.

Given the nature of their promotion from the Championship and the challenge to acquire Super League-calibre players at late notice, Ward's side have earned respect for their performances and results in 2019.

Nine victories, including two successes against the league leaders St Helens and another over champions Wigan, have given the Ealing-based club a chance of survival.

However, they will probably need to win both of their remaining matches to survive.

"London is my home and I've been here 12 years now," Ward added.

"I've been involved in every age group, I see it as a long term project and I want to be part of London Broncos in Super League."