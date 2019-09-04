Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v London Broncos

Jay Pitts scored one of London Broncos' tries on their last trip to Craven Park, a 22-12 defeat in February

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores BBC Sport website

Bottom club London Broncos could be relegated from Super League, depending on the outcome of Friday's five games in the penultimate round of fixtures.

Craig Hall, Mitch Garbutt and Matt Parcell are recalled to Hull KR' squad, while Broncos make one change, bringing in Daniel Hindmarsh for Mark Ioane.

The visitors are two points behind second-from-bottom Rovers, who will be safe from the drop if they win.

If Broncos lose, their current -277 points difference counts against them.

They would be relegated anyway in the unlikely event of both ninth-placed Wakefield winning at Warrington and 10th-placed Huddersfield winning at St Helens.

If ninth-placed Wakefield and 10th-placed Huddersfield lose, then Broncos would still have one or possibly two slim hopes.

But both rivals are currently better off on points difference, by significant margins.

London Broncos' points difference of -277 is much worse than Hull KR (-215), Huddersfield (-165) and Wakefield (-117)

Huddersfield, who are 112 points better off, would have a second chance to secure survival if they win at home to Catalans on Friday week.

That would then leave Broncos having to not only win at Wakefield but turn around a points difference between the two clubs that currently stands at 160.

If Rovers lose, they could still stay up, as their points difference is currently 62 better off than the London club.

Along with the retiring Danny McGuire, Rovers are to release three players at the end of the season - and two of them, Chris Atkin and Josh Drinkwater, are included in their 19-man squad.

This is the third time Rovers and Broncos have met this season - and the two previous encounters were both won by the home side.

Rovers won 22-12 at Craven Park thanks to two tries from Garbutt in February, but the Broncos then reversed that with a 26-24 win in Ealing in June, which briefly lifted them off the bottom.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Atkin, Addy, Linnett, Drinkwater, Dagger, Murray, Parcell, Hadley, Trout.

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Armitage, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fozard, Gee, Hindmarsh, Kear, Krasniqi, Lamb, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pitts, Walker, Williams, Yates.