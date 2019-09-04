Super League: Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity

Warrington's marquee signing Blake Austin has missed four matches with an ankle injury

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Play-off hopefuls Warrington have fit-again Blake Austin back in the 19 as they look to end their six-game losing Super League run at home to relegation-threatened Wakefield Trinity.

The star Australian half-back's ankle injury has caused him to miss four games, including Warrington's Challenge Cup Wembley final win over St Helens.

Wakefield start the match two points clear of bottom club London Broncos.

They will guarantee safety if they better the Broncos' result at Hull KR.

Coach Chris Chester is without injured trio Chris Annakin, Bill Tupou and James Batchelor, but Jordy Crowther, Titus Gwaze and Lee Kershaw are all fit.

Warrington, who have slipped to third in the table, also have Toby King, Mike Cooper, Chris Hill and Dec Patton back, all of whom missed last weekend's loss at Salford.

King's return pitches him against his elder brother, former Wire forward George King, for a third time this season.

Warrington won the previous two, 34-32 at Belle Vue in March, then 30-6 at the Halliwell Jones in June.

Warrington Wolves (from): Akauola, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, T King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Smith, Tasi.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Arundel, Brough, Crowther, England, Escare, Green, Gwaze, Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Kershaw, G King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tangata, Tanginoa, Wood.