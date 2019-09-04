Super League: Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

Sam Tomkins helped Wigan win the 2018 Grand Final before moving to Catalans Dragons

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan remain without skipper Sean O'Loughlin and prop Ben Flower but both are now expected to be in contention for next week's visit of Castleford.

Jarrod Sammut (ankle) is also out, so Wigan make just one squad change, with Harry Smith in for Amir Bourouh, as they seek to cement a top three finish.

Catalans have three ex-Wigan players up against their old club, Sam Tomkins, Micky McIlorum and Lewis Tierney.

Tomkins' three-game ban is over but David Mead (facial injuries) is out.

No surgery will be needed but Mead will miss the Dragons' last two games of the season after scans showed the Papua New Guinea international had suffered a fracture in the base of his eye socket and a smaller fracture in his cheekbone in a first-half incident in last Saturday's home defeat by Hull KR.

Alrix Da Costa also returns, but Catalans remain without Ben Garcia, Remi Casty, Tony Gigot, Fouad Yaha, Sam Moa and Jodie Broughton.

Second-placed Wigan, who also still have forward Joe Bullock (knee) and wingers Dom Manfredi (knee) and Tom Davies (ankle) sidelined, have all but secured a Super League play-off place, which will be confirmed if Castleford fail to beat Hull FC on Thursday.

Depending also on Hull's result at Castleford, and how both Warrington and Salford get on on Friday, an 11th win in 12 games for Wigan may secure a top three finish - and their place in the '2nd v 3rd' Qualification Final.

Catalans' hopes of a top-five finish are extremely remote, but the Dragons are in no danger of being relegated with two matches left to play.

This is the third time the two teams have met this season. Wigan won the first meeting 42-0 at the DW Stadium on 31 March but were beaten 33-16 at Barcelona's Nou Camp in May.

Wigan Warriors (from): Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, French, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Smith, Smithies, Williams.

Catalans Dragons (from): Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, McIlorum, Edwards, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Belmas, Albert, Maria, Baitieri, Romano, Kasiano, Tomkins.