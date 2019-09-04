Hull KR: Josh Drinkwater, Chris Atkin & James Greenwood to leave at end of season

Josh Drinkwater won the Challenge Cup in 2018 with Catalans Dragons

Josh Drinkwater, Chris Atkin and James Greenwood will all leave Super League club Hull KR at the end of the season.

Half-back Atkin, 26, has agreed a move to Salford Red Devils.

Former Catalans player Drinkwater, 27, is approaching the end of a one-year deal with Rovers, having played in every game for them in 2019.

Forward Greenwood, 28, first joined on loan from Wigan Warriors in 2015 and has missed the majority of this season with a knee injury.

Rovers are still not safe from relegation, but will confirm survival if they beat bottom club London Broncos in their penultimate game of the campaign on Friday.