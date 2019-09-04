Chris Atkin: Hull Kingston Rovers halfback to make Salford Red Devils move

Chris Atkin played twice for England Knights on tour to Papua New Guinea at the end of last season

Chris Atkin will join Salford at the end of the season after more than two years at Hull Kingston Rovers.

The 26-year-old halfback will move to the AJ Bell Stadium for the 2020 campaign, having made 66 appearances for Rovers since joining from Swinton Lions in July 2017.

He helped Rovers win promotion back to the Super League that year and went on to score 14 tries for the club.

Atkin reunites with Salford boss Ian Watson who coached him at Swinton.

"I've looked to bring him in before," Watson told the club website.

"He's a lightning fast spine player, who has great ability with ball in hand and poses a big threat to all teams.

"His desire to never quit and love of the contact side of the game are the parts of Chris' play which I value the most.

"In the last two years, he's progressed into an England Knight, where he's played alongside Niall Evalds, which will help them link up in 2020."