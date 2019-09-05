Huddersfield Giants: Simon Woolford says 'livelihoods on line' unless club avoids drop

Simon Woolford was appointed Huddersfield head coach in April 2018

Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford says he would have to leave if they are relegated from Super League.

The Giants are two points clear of bottom-placed London Broncos with two games to go.

"If we go down we are all out of a job and if that happens I'll be going back to Australia," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"My focus is on staying in Super League and finishing the job I've come here to do. There's a lot of things in place on the proviso we are safe."

He added: "We've got 20-30 odd players whose livelihoods are on the line. We knew at the start of the year what the consequences would be if we went down to the Championship.

"It's not a nice predicament to be in but we just have to make sure we get the job finished over the next two weeks."

The Giants, Wakefield and Hull KR are all two points above the Broncos going into the last two matches of the season.

Points difference means that if London lose at Hull KR on Friday, Huddersfield would be all-but-safe even if they were to lose to league leaders St Helens on the same night.

The Giants conclude their league campaign at home to Catalans Dragons on Friday, 13 September.

This is the first season that the team finishing bottom of Super League in the regular campaign will be relegated to the Championship, following last year's restructure.