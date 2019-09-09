Leeds Rhinos: Richard Agar appointed head coach on rolling 12-month deal

Richard Agar's first permanent head coach role was with Hull FC in 2008

Leeds Rhinos have appointed interim boss Richard Agar as their permanent head coach on a rolling 12-month deal.

Agar, 47, has been in charge since David Furner was sacked in May, winning seven of his 14 Super League games to secure Leeds' survival.

The former Hull FC and Warrington coach initially joined Rhinos in a player development role in December.

"I believe we are set for some exciting times in the future and I will be honoured to play my part," he said.

"This is an outstanding club, both on and off the field, and it is our responsibility over the coming years to once again challenge for honours over a sustained period."

Furner's reign at Leeds was the joint-shortest in the club's history. The Australian departed with Rhinos third-from-bottom after 14 games and at real threat of relegation from Super League for the first time.

The Headingley side - eight times Grand Final winners in the past 15 years - are only two points off the bottom of the table with one match remaining.

However, they are safe as two of the teams below them - Wakefield and London - face each other on Friday and cannot both overhaul the Rhinos.

It is the second season running Leeds have flirted with the drop, with their form in 2018 leading to the sacking of long-term coach Brian McDermott.

"The manner in which Richard has conducted himself this season, during very challenging circumstances, has shown us that he is the right man for the job," said director of rugby Kevin Sinfield.

"I have enjoyed working with him this season, despite of the tough position we have found ourselves in and I looked forward to seeing him put his stamp on this squad during pre-season and next year."