Super League: Injured Matty Lees among five shortlisted for Young Player of the Year

Matty Lees and the rest of the nominees were shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year award by the England Performance Unit

St Helens forward Matty Lees has been nominated for the Super League Young Player of the Year award just four days after it was confirmed his season had been ended by a perforated bowel.

Lees underwent surgery after suffering the injury against Leeds in August.

The 21-year-old has been shortlisted alongside Leeds Rhinos pair Jack Walker and Harry Newman, Castleford's Jake Trueman and Morgan Smithies of Wigan.

Forward Smithies, 18, is the youngest of the quintet up for the gong.

The winner will be named at the Super League Awards on 6 October.