Super League: London Broncos v Wakefield Trinity worth more than Million Pound Game

Eyes will be on the prize as relegation rivals London Broncos and Wakefield meet on a decisive night of Super league action

London's Super League relegation showdown at Wakefield on Friday will be worth more than £1m to the winner, says Broncos owner David Hughes.

London, who are bottom, and ninth-placed Trinity are two of four sides at risk of the drop in the final round.

While the Million Pound Game - a play-off match which decided one promotion and relegation spot - was scrapped this season, the stakes remain high.

"Everybody is in terrible fear of relegation," Hughes said.

"We have got to hang in there and it is a big ask at Wakey."

Defeat for London in West Yorkshire will consign them to the drop, while Wakefield could lose and escape such a fate if Hull KR or Huddersfield - the other two sides level on points after 28 games - are beaten in their final fixtures on Friday.

Rovers visit Salford and Huddersfield host Catalans Dragons.

Just 11 months since winning the last Million Pound Game - a label that reflected the difference in central funding in the top-flight as compared to the Championship - London again find themselves in a game of huge financial consequence.

Hughes, the club's long-time benefactor, said he remains committed to London even if relegation was to cost the Ealing-based side, who have the smallest budget in Super League, more than ever.

"There is less money in the Championship than there was before, so this game will is worth more than a million," he told the BBC 5 Live Rugby League podcast.

"It would be a massive achievement to stay in Super League. We are a side that averages 1,500 to 2,000 people and you need to get 10,000 to a Super League game to break even, so you can work out what we lose and what we can't afford to pay on the squad.

"I'll still be there (if relegated), but for sure you have to cut your cloth even more. But to have any chance of coming back out of the Championship to Super League you can't cut the cloth too much.

"It means I put more money in effectively, which I cant do forever because I'm retired now.

"My mindset is that if we are in Championship I'd still battle and try get us up again."

It took the Broncos, a founding member of Super League, four seasons to win back a place in the top-flight and restore London's presence in the northern hemisphere's premier competition after their relegation in 2014.

Relegation would see Warrington in Cheshire become the most southerly Super League side in England.

"To me, there is no Super League without a London team," Hughes added.