James Greenwood: Salford sign Hull Kingston Rovers forward for 2020 season

James Greenwood played three games on loan at Salford in 2015 when he was at Wigan

Hull Kingston Rovers forward James Greenwood will join Salford for the 2020 Super League season.

The 28-year-old has already begun training with the Red Devils as he recovers from a knee injury.

Last week Greenwood was one of three players Rovers announced would be leaving the club and he follows half-back Chris Atkin in moving to Salford.

"He's coming into his best years and I believe we'll see them at Salford," Salford head coach Ian Watson said.

"Greeny's a great bloke and a big, no-nonsense, mobile forward, who's is equally effective in the middle, or second-row," he told the club website.

"He's got good leg speed and footwork. He runs strong lines, with great ball playing abilities and an attitude in defence to match."