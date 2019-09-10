Super League: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

Wigan captain Sean O'Loughlin has not featured since 1 August

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Thursday, 12 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam has named Ben Flower and Sean O'Loughlin in his 19-man squad.

Victory will see the Warriors finish second in the table and secure a home play-off game against the team that takes fifth place.

Castleford Tigers have made one change to the side that thumped Hull FC last week, with Chris Clarkson coming in for Will Maher.

A win for the Tigers would be enough to guarantee them a play-off spot.

Wigan Warriors (from): Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Flower, French, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Navarrete, OLoughlin, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Smith, Smithies, Williams.

Castleford Tigers (from): Blair, Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Ellis, Holmes, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman, Turner, Watts.