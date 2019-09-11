Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons

Sam Tomkins scored a hat-trick of tries and kicked four goals in Catalans' 32-28 win at Huddersfield on their last visit in July

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 13 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield are without injured loose forward Michael Lawrence for Friday's potentially crucial final game of 2019 at home to Catalans Dragons.

Giants need to win to secure their safety. But, if they lose, they would almost certainly be relegated if both Hull KR and London Broncos win.

Tom Holmes and Sam Hewitt also miss out, but Oliver Roberts, Aaron Murphy and Matt Frawley return.

Catalans have lost Remi Casty following Friday's heavy 46-12 defeat at Wigan.

Casty will be in a splint for approximately five weeks after an x-ray confirmed a fracture in his hand.

But Ben Garcia is back from suspension, while scrum-half Arthur Mourgue may make a first appearance of the season.

Catalans are also without seven other first-team regulars, Matt Whitley, David Mead, Tony Gigot, Fouad Yaha, Sam Moa, Kenny Edwards and Jodie Broughton.

Huddersfield have twice lost this season to last year's Challenge Cup winners, 27-10 in Perpignan in February, then 32-28 at the John Smith's Stadium in July.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Gaskell, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, O'Brien, Roberts, Ta'ai, Jake Wardle, Ikahihifo, Walne, L Senior, Wittrick, Kirby, Wilson, Butler.

Catalans Dragons (from): Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, McIlorum, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Belmas, Albert, Maria, Baitieri, Romano, Mourgue, Kasiano, Tomkins.