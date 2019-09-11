Super League: Hull FC v St Helens

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson is the runaway Super League leaders' top try scorer this season with 20

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 13 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC must wait to see how Castleford fare at Wigan on Thursday to realistically determine whether they can still finish in the top five.

If Wigan win, a Hull victory at home to St Helens would lift them above last week's conquerors Cas and earn a place in the '4th v 5th' Elimination Final.

But a Cas victory at Wigan would effectively rule out Hull, due to their massively inferior points difference.

St Helens have already secured a Super League record final table margin.

Prior to the meeting of second-placed Wigan and fifth-placed Cas, they stand 16 points clear at the top.

The record winning margin came just two years ago when 2017 League Leaders Shield victors Cas finished 10 points clear of second-placed Leeds.

Hull boss Lee Radford makes two changes to his 19-man squad, bringing back Jordan Lane, the Black and Whites' young player of the year' for the second season running, and Andre Savelio, who has recovered from two months out with a foot injury.

Saints coach Justin Holbrook makes one change, bringing in Joseph Paulo for Danny Richardson, while Mark Percival is picked, despite suffering a head injury in last Friday's win over Huddersfield.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Minichiello, Connor, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Paea, Naulago, Ellis, Savelio, Satae.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Ashworth, Bentley, Coote, Costello.