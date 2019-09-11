Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves

Jamie Jones-Buchanan was one of only three players in Super League this season who made his debut in the last millennium

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 13 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan will captain the Rhinos against Warrington Wolves at Headingley on his 421st and final appearance.

The hosts also include likely debutant Cory Johnson in their 19-man squad.

After ending a six-game losing Super League run at Wakefield's expense, Warrington still need one more win to secure their play-off place.

Wire make two changes, bringing in Jack Hughes and the retiring Ben Westwood for Harvey Livett and Lama Tasi.

Leeds, almost certain to finish in eighth place, are already safe from relegation.

They face a third-placed Warrington side who would finish second if they win and Wigan lose at home to Castleford.

But, even if Wigan win, Wire have it in their own hands to make the 'second v third' Qualifying Final.

To do that, they must win and rely on fourth-placed Salford to lose at home to relegation-haunted Hull KR or win, but fail to overturn their current 13-point deficit on points difference to Warrington.

Defeat would leave Warrington in danger of being overhauled by Salford and playing in the '4th v 5th' Elimination Final.

But it would also take Cas winning heavily at Wigan and Hull FC turning round a 305-points difference to deprive this year's Challenge Cup winners of a top five finish.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, n Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Smith, Ben Westwood.