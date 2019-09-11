Super League: Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers

Former Leeds Rhinos legend Danny McGuire makes his final appearance in the game looking to maintain Hull KR's Super League place

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 13 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Play-off hopefuls Salford will look for the victory that might earn their first-ever Super League top three finish and could also relegate Hull KR.

To earn a place in the 'second v third' Qualifying Final, Salford, in fourth, must win and hope either Wigan lose on Thursday or Warrington lose at Leeds.

Rovers, in 11th, are safe if they win. But they could still lose and stay up, even if bottom club London Broncos win.

That would involve Huddersfield losing at home to Catalans by 13 points more.

Tony Smith's Rovers are forced into a change after captain Joel Tomkins' challenge to his original one-game ban was deemed to be frivolous by the Rugby Football League and doubled to two matches.

Centre Jimmy Keinhorst is also missing with the concussion injury he suffered in last Friday's damaging home defeat by London Broncos.

But second-row forward Dean Hadley has recovered from a shoulder problem, while full-back Adam Quinlan and forward George Lawler return for what will be former Leeds Rhinos, England and Great Britain legend Danny McGuire's final game.

Salford bring in Ryan Lannon and Adam Lawton for what could be the final home game for Wigan-bound Jackson Hastings.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Wood, Jones, Griffin, Lussick, Walker, Burke, Nakubuwai, L Tomkins, Sio, Lawton, Innu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings, Johnson.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Hall, Crooks, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Hauraki, Garbutt, Atkin, Addy, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Dagger, Murray, Parcell, Hadley, Trout.