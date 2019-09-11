Super League: Wakefield Trinity v London Broncos

Jordan Abdull's four-try haul for London Broncos against Wakefield in May matched the best individual scoring feat in Super League this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Belle Vue Date: Friday, 13 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity host London Broncos in Friday night's crunch Super League relegation clash at Belle Vue.

If Broncos lose, they will return to the Championship, just 11 months after returning to the top flight.

But if they beat Wakefield for the third time this season, then Trinity could go down if both Huddersfield and Hull KR win - but even then their better points difference may save them.

Centre Ryan Atkins comes in for Trinity against an unchanged Broncos squad.

The on-loan Warrington and England centre makes his second Wakefield debut, 13 years on from his first, replacing Anthony England (hamstring).

Broncos boss Danny Ward has the luxury of naming an unchanged 19 as his team go in search of a trinity of wins over Trinity in 2019.

They marked their return to Super League back in February with a 42-24 victory over Wakefield in Ealing.

The Broncos then won 42-34 at home in May, with winger Jordan Abdull scoring a joint Super League season's best four tries.

Wakefield (from): Arundel, Atkins, Brough, Crowther, Escare, Green, Gwaze, Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Kershaw, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tangata, Tanginoa, Wood.

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Armitage, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fozard, Gee, Hindmarsh, Kear, Krasniqi, Lamb, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pitts, Walker, Williams, Yates.