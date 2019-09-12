James Donaldson: Leeds Rhinos forward signs new contract
Leeds Rhinos forward James Donaldson has signed a new two-year deal.
Donaldson, 28, joined the Rhinos on a one-year deal in January after a successful trial.
"It's been like a year-long trial I suppose and that can be quite mentally challenging," the former Hull KR player told BBC Radio Leeds.
"It's been a tough season but throughout my career I've had to try and prove people wrong and I'm happy to do that."