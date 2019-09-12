Catalans Dragons: Tony Gigot, Kenny Edwards & Jodie Broughton to leave Perpignan

Tony Gigot became the first French player to win the Lance Todd Trophy in the Challenge Cup final Wembley win over Warrington in 2018

Tony Gigot, man of the match in Catalans Dragons' historic Wembley Challenge Cup final win in 2018, is to leave the Super League club.

As well as full-back Gigot, 28, who has turned down a new deal, Kenny Edwards, 29, and Jodie Broughton, 31, who is to join Championship club Halifax, will also move on from Perpignan.

They follow the decision of 34-year-old Australian Greg Bird to retire.

Catalans will finish seventh in Super League this season after a poor end.

Bird is the only one of the four departing players in the squad for Friday's final Super League game of the season at Huddersfield when Dragons will look to end a run of four straight defeats.

"Tony will go down in history as the first French player to win the Lance Todd Trophy for his performance in the Challenge Cup final," said Dragons coach Steve McNamara.

"His performance in that game has inspired many young French players to chase their dream and follow in his footsteps.

Former Leeds, Salford and Huddersfield winger Broughton scored 34 tries in 48 games in four seasons with the Dragons.

New Zealand-born forward Edwards, who arrived mid-season from Parramatta Eels in 2018, scored 10 tries in 32 games.

Gigot, who returned to the Dragons in 2014 for a second spell, scored 44 tries and 298 points in 130 Super League games with the Dragons.

"Kenny's impact on the team's performance was immediate. He played a huge role in our fight to make the top eight and was also hugely influential in our Challenge Cup success," added McNamara.

"Jodie's time at the Dragons has unfortunately been disrupted by injuries. But his contribution and positive impact on our club should not be underestimated. He is very popular within all parts of our organisation and has been a role model for all.

"Greg retires from the sport having made Perpignan his second home away from Australia. He made a promise in 2009 to return to the club and stayed true to that promise. He has made a massive contribution to rugby league on both sides of the world,"