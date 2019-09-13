Swinton Lions: Board resign over objection to Manchester name change

Swinton Lions, who were formed in 1866, finished ninth in the Championship in 2019

The board of Championship side Swinton Lions have resigned over opposition to plans to change the club's name.

They announced earlier this month that they had submitted a proposal to rebrand as Manchester Lions.

But the board claim they have received "threats of violence" from some fans, and the Mayor of Salford and councillors from Swinton and Pendlebury objected to the change.

Stephen Wild will stay on as sole director on an interim basis.

And the Lions Supporters' Trust has been invited to formulate a plan to take the club forward

"It saddens all members of the board that their integrity and motives are questioned," said a board statement on the club website.

"We collectively contribute substantial time, money and resource to make this club the best it can be, for the club. Most of all for enjoyment and the family culture. This has unfortunately gone."

Swinton, who were formed in 1866, finished ninth in the second tier this season.