Super League Dream Team: St Helens quintet included in 2019 line-up
Five St Helens players have been named in Super League's Dream Team for the 2019 season.
Full-back Lachlan Coote, winger Tommy Makinson, centre Kevin Naiqama, prop Luke Thompson and forward Morgan Knowles helped Saints win the League Leaders' Shield by 16 points.
Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils each have two representatives in the line-up.
The team is completed by Wigan's Liam Farrell and Castleford's Liam Watts.
Super League's Dream Team has been selected by the Man of Steel panellists from a shortlist created by the season-long points-based system that will be used to select the winner of the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award in October.
Super League chief executive Robert Elstone said: "The Dream Team tells the story of the Super League season and this has perhaps been the best ever.
"We've seen the dominance of a brilliant St Helens, the emerging challenge from Salford Red Devils and a spread of talent from other clubs which has underlined the competitiveness and unpredictability of the league."
The 2019 Super League Dream Team
- Full-back: Lachlan Coote (St Helens)
- Winger: Tommy Makinson (St Helens)
- Centre: Kevin Naiqama (St Helens)
- Centre: Konrad Hurrell (Leeds Rhinos)
- Winger: Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)
- Half-back: Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves)
- Half-back: Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils)
- Prop: Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers)
- Hooker: Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)
- Prop: Luke Thompson (St Helens)
- Second-row: Josh Jones (Salford Red Devils)
- Second-row: Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)
- Loose forward: Morgan Knowles (St Helens)