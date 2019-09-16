Ryan Shaw: Hull KR winger leaves after four seasons with Super League side

Shaw joined Hull KR from Bradford Bulls prior to the 2016 season

Hull KR winger Ryan Shaw has left after four seasons at the Super League side.

The 26-year-old, who was out of contract, scored 47 tries in 81 appearances and also kicked 140 conversions for Rovers.

Shaw, who is reportedly set to switch codes by joining second-tier union side Yorkshire Carnegie, described his spell as "an absolute pleasure".

"It was full of ups and downs, from relegation to promotion, but I've loved every minute," he told Hull's website.

"I'll always be a Rovers fan. I'm pretty emotional to be leaving but I'd like to thank the entire club for what they've done for me as I look forward to a new challenge."

Hull KR were in danger of relegation going into Friday's final round of fixtures, but survived despite losing their last game to Salford in golden-point extra-time.