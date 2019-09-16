Women's Super League: St Helens secure second place by beating Wigan

Emily Rudge has been nominated for the Woman of Steel award alongside Castleford's Kelsey Gentles and Courtney Hill of Leeds

St Helens confirmed a second-place finish in the Women's Super League with victory over local rivals Wigan.

Emily Rudge, one of three nominees for the 2019 Woman of Steel award, scored two tries in a 28-0 win.

Saints are three points behind leaders Castleford, who will secure the League Leaders' Shield if they beat York City Knights on Tuesday.

Leeds are guaranteed to finish third after thrashing Wakefield 66-4, with Wigan certain to end the season fourth.

Bradford were the only other club that could reach the play-offs, but their loss at Featherstone ended their hopes of a top-four finish.

Results

Wakefield Trinity 4-66 Leeds Rhinos

Featherstone Rovers 22-14 Bradford Bulls

St Helens 28-0 Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers v York City Knights (Tuesday)