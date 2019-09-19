Super League: How do the play-offs work?

Shaun Wane's side won the Grand Final in his last game as Wigan coach - who will follow him as a champion in 2019?

After 29 regular-season matches, five clubs are still in the hunt to be crowned Super League champions in 2019.

Gone are the Super 8s and two semi-finals to decide which two teams will reach the Grand Final.

Instead, a four-week, five-team play-off system will determine the sides that will contest the Old Trafford showpiece on Saturday, 12 October.

Week one (19-20 September)

Elimination final: Warrington Wolves (4th) v Castleford Tigers (5th) - loser is eliminated

Qualifying final: Wigan Warriors (2nd) v Salford Red Devils (3rd)

Week two (26-27 September)

Semi-final one: Qualifying final loser v Elimination final winner - loser is eliminated

Semi-final two: St Helens (1st) v Qualifying final winner - winner progresses to Grand Final

Week three (4 October)

Preliminary final: Semi-final two loser v Semi-final one winner - winner progresses to Grand Final, loser is eliminated

Week four (12 October)

Grand Final: Semi-final two winner v Preliminary final winner

BBC Sport will be providing live text and radio coverage of every game in the Super League play-offs, including the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, 12 October.