Super League: How do the play-offs work?
After 29 regular-season matches, five clubs are still in the hunt to be crowned Super League champions in 2019.
Gone are the Super 8s and two semi-finals to decide which two teams will reach the Grand Final.
Instead, a four-week, five-team play-off system will determine the sides that will contest the Old Trafford showpiece on Saturday, 12 October.
Week one (19-20 September)
Elimination final: Warrington Wolves (4th) v Castleford Tigers (5th) - loser is eliminated
Qualifying final: Wigan Warriors (2nd) v Salford Red Devils (3rd)
Week two (26-27 September)
Semi-final one: Qualifying final loser v Elimination final winner - loser is eliminated
Semi-final two: St Helens (1st) v Qualifying final winner - winner progresses to Grand Final
Week three (4 October)
Preliminary final: Semi-final two loser v Semi-final one winner - winner progresses to Grand Final, loser is eliminated
Week four (12 October)
Grand Final: Semi-final two winner v Preliminary final winner
