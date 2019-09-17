Super League: Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

Warrington have won two of their three games against Castleford in 2019

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 19 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra & BBC local radio; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app

Warrington Wolves host Castleford Tigers in the first match of the 2019 Super League play-offs, with the loser being eliminated from the competition.

Thursday's victors would need to win two further games to reach the Grand Final at Old Trafford on 12 October.

Warrington, who have home advantage after finishing fourth in the table, are without half-back Matty Smith because of a one-match suspension.

Castleford forward Jesse Sene-Lefao is banned after his red card at Wigan.

Warrington are aiming to complete the double after lifting the Challenge Cup in August.

The Wire were beaten by Wigan in the 2018 Grand Final, while Castleford lost to Leeds in the 2017 final at Old Trafford.

Warrington (from): Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Westwood.

Castleford (from): Blair, Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Ellis, Holmes, Maher, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, O'Neill, Rankin, Smith, Trueman, Turner, Watts.