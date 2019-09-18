Super League: Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

Salford half-back Jackson Hastings has agreed a move to Wigan for the start of the 2020 season

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 20 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Wigan host Salford in Super League's Qualifying Final, with the winners moving within one victory of the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

The losing side will not be eliminated and will get another chance to continue their path through the play-offs.

Wigan, who have home advantage after finishing second in the table, bring in Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell.

Salford make three changes as Gil Dudson, Mark Flanagan and Tyrone McCarthy come into their 19-man squad.

Influential half-back Jackson Hastings, who is moving to Wigan at the end of the season, is also named in the Red Devils side.

Salford, the only one of the five play-off contenders yet to appear in a Grand Final, won their final eight matches of the regular season to finish in the top three.

They will come up against a Wigan team looking to defend their Super League title, having beaten Warrington at Old Trafford last season.

Friday's victors will face League Leaders' Shield winners St Helens in their semi-final.

Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam told BBC Sport:

"Salford have won the past eight in a row so they're doing something right. Three or four of their players are some of the top players in the competition for every stat.

"They're playing for each other and they're coming to the DW Stadium and they're going to come with a mentality that they've got nothing to lose.

"The challenge for us is that I don't think we've played our best rugby yet and we're running out of time but challenge is to take the next step up and get better this week."

Salford Red Devils boss Ian Watson told BBC Sport:

"The big thing for us is it's really exciting. We've got quite a few old Wigan players who were brought up in a Michael Maguire or Shaun Wane environment.

"They're used to that kind of atmosphere, that tough physical encounter, which is what the Wigan young boys have been bringing at the moment.

"We've got a few of the originals in Gil Dudson and Mark Flanagan and Lee Mossop, going up against some of the younger Wigan guys who are bringing a real energy to Super League at the moment."

Wigan (from): Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, Flower, French, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Smithies, Williams.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Wood, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Sio, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings.