Castleford Tigers Women secure Super League leaders' shield

Rhiannon Marshall scored three tries in the space of 14 second-half minutes as Castleford Women cruised to a 13th league win of 2019

Castleford Tigers wrapped up the Women's Super League leaders' shield with a thumping 44-0 victory over York City Knights on Tuesday.

Tara Stanley and Lacey Owen both scored twice and Millie Walsh crossed to help the Tigers lead 26-0 at the break.

Rhiannon Marshall scored a second-half hat-trick before Tamzin Renouf's late effort wrapped up the points.

Castleford have an unassailable three-point lead over St Helens heading into the final round of matches.

The West Yorkshire side have won all 13 of their league fixtures this year, with their only defeat of the season coming at the hands of Leeds Rhinos in the Women's Challenge Cup final in August.

The Rhinos and Wigan Warriors make up the rest of the top four in the Women's Super League, with two semi-finals scheduled before the Grand Final in St Helens next month.

The Totally Wicked Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for the title decider on Friday, 11 October - the night before the men's Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.