Steve Prescott Man of Steel: Austin, Coote, Hastings, Watts and Williams nominated

Wigan-bound Jackson Hastings has starred for surprise package Salford this season

Warrington's Blake Austin, St Helens' Lachlan Coote, Salford's Jackson Hastings, Castleford's Liam Watts and Wigan's George Williams are the five nominees for the 2019 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

The shortlist means all five teams in the play-offs are represented.

Australians Austin, Coote and Hastings are all in their first full season in Super League.

The winner will be announced on Sunday, 6 October.

The award was inaugurated in 1977 and ex-England, Hull FC, Wakefield and St Helens full-back Steve Prescott, who died of stomach cancer in 2013, had his name added to it in 2014.

This season a panel of 21 of the game's legends, led by three-time winner Ellery Hanley, has been allocating points to three players from every Super League game to count towards the award.

Wire half-back Austin, 28, has enjoyed a brilliant campaign, scoring 18 tries in 26 Super League appearances, while Coote, 29, has crossed 14 times for runaway league winners Saints.

Compatriot Hastings, 23, helped the Red Devils avoid relegation from Super League last season before playing an integral part in them claiming a surprise third-placed finish this campaign. He will join Wigan on a two-year deal this winter.

Prop Watts, 29, led the league in offloads as the Tigers remain in contention for a first-ever Grand Final win, while Williams, 24, has been ever-present for the Warriors before his off-season move to NRL side Canberra Raiders.

The Telegraph Woman of Steel will also be confirmed at the event with Castleford's Kelsey Gentles, Leeds' Courtney Hill and St Helens' Emily Rudge nominated.