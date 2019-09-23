Jordan Abdull: Half-back re-joins Hull KR from London Broncos

Jordan Abdull scored four tries when London Broncos beat Wakefield in May

Hull KR have re-signed half-back Jordan Abdull from relegated Super League side London Broncos on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who was born in the city, spent the season on loan at Rovers in 2017.

He joined London from Hull KR's cross-city rivals Hull FC in November 2018, but was unable to prevent them going straight back down to the Championship.

"I signed at the first opportunity that I could and wanted to come home to play in front of these fans again," he said.

"Now that the nerves have gone, I can't wait to get going."