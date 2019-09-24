Joe Westerman: Wakefield Trinity sign Hull FC back-rower

Joe Westerman had two spells with Hull FC

Wakefield Trinity have signed Hull FC back-rower Joe Westerman on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old made 23 Super League appearances this season.

He started his career with Castleford before joining Hull FC for the first time in 2011 and has also had spells with Warrington and Toronto Wolfpack.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It was a big decision and I thought Wakefield was the right club to join," he told the club website.