Olly Ashall-Bott: London Broncos sign Widnes Vikings full-back

Olly Ashall-Bott scored four tries in 14 appearances for Widnes Vikings

London Broncos have signed Widnes Vikings full-back Olly Ashall-Bott on a two-year deal.

A back injury saw the 21-year-old limited to just seven appearances in the 2019 season.

"Olly burst onto the scene in Super League with Widnes and is an exciting player to watch," head coach Danny Ward told the club website.

"I have worked with him previously with England youth and have kept an eye on him ever since."