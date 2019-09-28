Alex Walker: Wakefield Trinity sign London Broncos full-back
- From the section Rugby League
Wakefield Trinity have signed full-back Alex Walker from relegated London Broncos on a two-year deal.
The 24-year-old made more than 100 appearances for the Broncos, scoring 41 tries, and has four international caps for Scotland.
"Wakefield have been a top Super League team for a while now," said Walker.
"And despite things not going their way at times in 2019, I believe the squad is more than capable of breaking into the play-offs in 2020."