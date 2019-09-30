Harvey Livett: Warrington Wolves back-rower rejoins Hull KR on season-long loan

Harvey Livett has also had three separate spells on loan with Championship club Rochdale Hornets

Warrington Wolves back-rower Harvey Livett has rejoined Hull KR on a season-long loan for the 2020 campaign.

Livett played four games for Rovers in June after joining on a month's loan before being recalled by Warrington.

The 22-year-old has scored 17 tries in 47 games for Wolves, his hometown club, since his 2017 debut.

"The experience he has at such a young age is invaluable," said Rovers' ex-Warrington head coach Tony Smith, who first signed Livett as a teenager.

Livett is the fourth signing in a fortnight by Rovers, who stayed up on points difference this season, following the arrivals of Shaun Kenny-Dowall,Jordan Abdull and Ethan Ryan.