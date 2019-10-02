Lee Mossop: Salford Red Devils prop not surprised by club reaching Super League play-offs

Lee Mossop helped Salford Red Devils to their 22-0 win against Castleford Tigers last week

Salford Red Devils prop Lee Mossop says their rise from battling relegation last season to reaching the play-offs is not a surprise.

The Red Devils won 17 games to finish third in the Super League table.

And they are one win away from a first Super League Grand Final, as they prepare to face Wigan in Friday's second play-off semi-final.

"We have proven a lot of people wrong and we want to keep doing that," Mossop told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Obviously at the start of the season I was being proved wrong. It was the Salford of old, win a couple and lose a couple.

"I did think we'd go well. I said it at the Super League launch [at the beginning of the season] and I could see a lot of people's faces, they didn't believe me."

Mossop has played in both of Salford's play-off games so far, and they are in fine form ahead of playing Wigan again at the DW Stadium on Friday.

They shrugged off a poor start to the campaign to put together a string of nine consecutive wins to reach the play-offs.

He continued: "We were too inconsistent. But as the season has gone on, we've got more confident.

"We came out the other side with good results. We were winning by two or four points rather than losing. Luckily at the right time something clicked and we were playing our best rugby."