Super League: Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: 4 October 2019 Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Radio Manchester and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors make one change to their side as they prepare to face Salford in the second Super League play-off semi-final on Friday.

Dan Sarginson comes for Joe Greenwood for their second play-off game against the Red Devils in two weeks.

Salford also make one change as they travel to the DW Stadium just one game away from a Grand Final debut.

Josh Johnson replaces Ryan Lannon as Salford aim to atone for their qualifying final defeat.

Salford earned their place in Friday's semi-final with a tremendous 22-0 win over Castleford last week as they bounced back from their loss to Wigan the week before.

Wigan stand in their way of a first ever appearance at Old Trafford, having been thrashed 40-10 by League Leaders' Shield winners St Helens in Friday's first semi-final.

Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam told BBC Radio Manchester:

"From the way we started the year to where we are now, we've earned the right for the second opportunity. To come home and play Salford, we're very grateful.

"We fought really hard in the second half of the season to finish in second spot and we earned that right.

"We know how that important that is and we've got this game on Friday night to make amends and hopefully if we get it right, we've got a chance at reaching Old Trafford."

Salford Red Devils head coach Ian Watson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"As a team we spoke about how to put ourselves in the best possible position to have a crack at the play-offs and obviously we did that in the season we had.

"Now we've got ourselves in a position to have an opportunity to be 80 minutes away from a Grand Final.

"We've got to make sure we approach this game as what it is - a one-off game. We need to be at our best and I'm sure Wigan will try to be at their best."

Wigan (from): Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, Flower, French, Gildart, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Smithies, Williams.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Wood, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Sio, Inu, Lolohea, Hastings, Johnson.

Referee: B Thaler.